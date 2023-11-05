Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mike Lafferty to develop 25-acre ranch with racetrack, apartments on former Arizona gold mine

Nov 4, 2023, 8:00 PM

This 25-acre vacant land parcel will be home to a residential ranch project designed by Valley deve...

This 25-acre vacant land parcel will be home to a residential ranch project designed by Valley developer Mike Lafferty. (Lafferty Development Photo)

(Lafferty Development Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA GONZALES/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Mike Lafferty, founder of Phoenix-based Lafferty Development, has big plans for a 25-acre parcel in Prescott.

Lafferty, who paid $1.1 million for the vacant land in December 2021 after a bank had foreclosed on the property, plans to build his 4,000-square-foot forever home on what he named Lafferty Ranch, which backs up to more than 100 acre of open space.

The property features a seasonal creek that attracts deer, coyotes, lynx, bobcats, mountain lions and black bears, all of which have been sighted in the area.

The land at 3910 SR 69 highway is five miles from the historical downtown area of Prescott.

“The property has been set up as a dynasty trust property including both of my daughters, Kennedy Lafferty Phillips and Isabella Lafferty, and my niece Patty Lafferty Peagler,” Lafferty said.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

