Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Desert Ridge Resort & Spa unveils AquaRidge WaterPark

Nov 4, 2023, 6:30 AM

AquaRidge WaterPark, Sedona Springs...

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge completes AquaRidge WaterPark (JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge)

(JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa announced the completion of its AquaRidge WaterPark featuring multiple attractions.

Located near Deer Valley Drive and Tatum Boulevard, the project cost upwards of $16 million to complete two additions, Sedona Springs and Sky Island.

“This addition is a true testament to our commitment to providing guests a well-rounded destination to relax, dine and play,” general manager Paige Lund said.

RELATED STORIES

Sedona Springs is an all-ages sanctuary equipped with cabanas, lounge spaces and a fire pit, inspired by the Sonoran Desert. Guests can enjoy relaxation as well as food and drink accommodations.

Sky Island is an adults-only retreat focusing on privacy and personalized service. It features an infinity pool and complimentary amenities such as scented iced towels, still and sparkling waters and a fruit platter. Spa services including massages and scrubs are offered as well.

The full family experience includes updates to their Havasu Playground, lazy river, Sedona Cove and Wildfire Grove. There are three new water slides: Gullywasher, Little Eddy and The Drop. Riders must be at least 42 inches tall for Gullywasher and Little Eddy while the minimum is 48 inches for The Drop.

There’s a myriad of food options offered, including a pool bar, all-ages Canyon Creek Bar and Desert Ridge’s Taqueria.

“With the completion of AquaRidge WaterPark, this marks the next chapter for our luxury resort as part of the $80 million resort-wide transformation,” Lund explains.

The water park is open daily and reservations can be made online for cabanas or daybeds.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police tape...

KTAR.com

1 person dead after collision between motorcycle and truck

A traffic accident on Friday night resulted in a death in Peoria. The incident occurred between a Chevrolet Silverado and a motorcycle.

36 minutes ago

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport...

KTAR.com

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport celebrates 20 million passengers

The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport celebrated a significant milestone recently as their total passengers surpassed 20 million.

4 hours ago

The Rosticceria, concept from Joey Maggiore...

KTAR.com

Maggiore Group’s The Rosticceria set to open in Scottsdale next month

There's a new Italian restaurant coming to Scottsdale from award-winning Chef Joey Maggiore. The Rosticceria will open its doors on Dec. 5.

5 hours ago

Beckham mugshot...

KTAR.com

Man indicted in alleged patient brokering case in Arizona

An Arizona grand jury last month indicted a man on charges of alleged illegal patient brokering, officials announced.

14 hours ago

Cow grazing (Pexels photo)...

Associated Press

Lawsuit alleges cattle grazing ruining habitat of 2 endangered bird species along Arizona river

Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit for allegedly failing to protect the habitat for two endangered species of birds along Gila River.

16 hours ago

A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intakes on the A...

KTAR.com

Biden announces nearly $64 million investment to protect Arizona’s Colorado River

President Biden announced $63.4 million in new investments as part of the Investing in America agenda in the Colorado River System.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Desert Ridge Resort & Spa unveils AquaRidge WaterPark