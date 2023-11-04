Desert Ridge Resort & Spa unveils AquaRidge WaterPark

PHOENIX — JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa announced the completion of its AquaRidge WaterPark featuring multiple attractions.

Located near Deer Valley Drive and Tatum Boulevard, the project cost upwards of $16 million to complete two additions, Sedona Springs and Sky Island.

“This addition is a true testament to our commitment to providing guests a well-rounded destination to relax, dine and play,” general manager Paige Lund said.

Sedona Springs is an all-ages sanctuary equipped with cabanas, lounge spaces and a fire pit, inspired by the Sonoran Desert. Guests can enjoy relaxation as well as food and drink accommodations.

Sky Island is an adults-only retreat focusing on privacy and personalized service. It features an infinity pool and complimentary amenities such as scented iced towels, still and sparkling waters and a fruit platter. Spa services including massages and scrubs are offered as well.

The full family experience includes updates to their Havasu Playground, lazy river, Sedona Cove and Wildfire Grove. There are three new water slides: Gullywasher, Little Eddy and The Drop. Riders must be at least 42 inches tall for Gullywasher and Little Eddy while the minimum is 48 inches for The Drop.

There’s a myriad of food options offered, including a pool bar, all-ages Canyon Creek Bar and Desert Ridge’s Taqueria.

“With the completion of AquaRidge WaterPark, this marks the next chapter for our luxury resort as part of the $80 million resort-wide transformation,” Lund explains.

The water park is open daily and reservations can be made online for cabanas or daybeds.

