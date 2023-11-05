Glendale girl, 10, missing from area near 69th Avenue

PHOENIX — A 10-year-old Glendale girl is missing and Glendale police are seeking the public’s help in locating her.

Hayley Lopez is a Hispanic female, 4 feet, 10 inches tall, with a thin build.

She has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, red pajama pants, and glasses.

She was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. near the 6300 block of North 69th Avenue on foot. According to police, this is not normal behavior for Hayley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the the Glendale Police Department non-emergency line at (623) 930-3000.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.