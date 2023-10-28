‘Million Dollar Listing’ Altman Brothers expanding to Phoenix

The Altman Brothers, the Los Angeles-based luxury real estate brokerage and stars of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” are expanding to Phoenix.

Josh and Matt Altman are teaming up with Scott Grigg of The Grigg’s Group to create a boutique luxury real estate brokerage in the Camelback Corridor. The new brokerage, dubbed Grigg’s Group Powered By The Altman Brothers, is taking nearly 5,000 square feet at 5055 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix.

Grigg and the Altman brothers have been referring business to each other for the past 10 years, said Josh Altman, co-founder of The Altman Brothers.

“Scott and Matt and I have been very dear friends for over a decade now,” Altman told Phoenix Business Journal. “We send 15 to 20 deals back and forth to each other.”

