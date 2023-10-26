PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the World Series for the first time in 22 years, meaning it’s prime time for scammers to attempt to take advantage.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is offering tips and reminders to avoid purchasing counterfeit tickets or being tricked into a lodging scam.

“As Arizonans cheer on Diamondbacks as they head to the World Series, remember to safeguard yourself against curveballs that scam artists may throw your way,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release.

“Whether you’re purchasing tickets or looking for a place to stay, always remember to step up to the plate with caution. Your vigilance is the best defense against falling victim to fraudsters.”

Are the World Series games in Phoenix sold out?

The World Series between the Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers begins Friday and Saturday with two games in Arlington. The best-of-seven series comes to Chase Field in Phoenix for games Monday, Tuesday and, if necessary, Wednesday.

Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be back in Texas next Friday and Saturday (Nov. 3-4). All games start at 5 p.m. Arizona time.

If you were hoping to get face value tickets to a game at Chase Field, you’re too late. The D-backs announced Wednesday evening that the home games were sold out.

Resale tickets can be purchased through SeatGeek, the team’s official fan-to-fan marketplace, but it won’t be cheap. As of Thursday morning, the lowest prices, before fees and taxes, were around $500 for upper deck seats. The top tickets were listed for thousands of dollars.

How to avoid buying counterfeit Diamondbacks World Series tickets

The AG’s office provided the following list of tips for fans hoping to purchase World Series tickets:

Buy tickets only from trusted vendors.

Be wary of purchasing tickets from someone you don’t know on Craigslist, eBay or other person-to-person marketplace or auction sites.

Do not pay for tickets with cash, wire transfer, gift cards or pre-paid money transfer. Scam artists often request payment methods that are difficult to trace or recover. If the tickets turn out to be fake, it is highly unlikely you will get your money back. If you pay by credit card and the tickets turn out to be fake, you can dispute the charge.

If you plan on using a mobile wallet or peer-to-peer payment service, be sure you understand the protections the service provides before making a transaction.

Be wary of advertisements with low prices. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Scammers also typically try to sell the same home-printed tickets to multiple buyers or original tickets that have been voided because they’ve already been re-sold.

How to avoid World Series lodging scams

People traveling to Arlington to road games or to Phoenix for the home games will be targeted by scammers for lodging.

Here’s what the AG’s office suggests to avoid being duped:

When booking online, be cautious about making reservations with unknown people or businesses. Make sure you receive a written confirmation of your reservation. Legitimate businesses will provide a written confirmation of your reservation.

Avoid rental companies or individuals listing rental properties who can’t be reached by phone during normal business hours, who tell you that they are out of state or out of country, or who request communication via text only.

Scam artists often request payment methods that are difficult to trace or recover. If you pay by credit card and there is a problem, you generally have greater protections than other forms of payment.

Anyone can file a consumer complaint online or via phone in Phoenix at 602-542-5763, in Tucson at 520-628-6648 or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at 800-352-8431.

