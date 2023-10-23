Close
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 20-22

Oct 22, 2023, 8:09 PM

View of the downtown Phoenix, Arizona city skyline as seen from South Mountain Park, August 28, 2018. (Photo by Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix Pride Festival wrapped up, the Arizona Science Center broke a Guinness world record, Guadalupe residents will receive more than a million dollars towards home repairs, Miss America will be the grand marshal of the APS Electric Light Parade and Phoenix set another daily high for the temperature.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Phoenix Pride Festival wraps up after great acts from performers, community

The Phoenix Pride Festival wrapped up on Sunday night downtown.

The festival began Saturday with a number of political dignitaries, including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

The opening ceremonies included a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” to Phoenix’s mayor, as she celebrated another trip around the sun.

Arizona Science Center breaks Guinness world record for egg drop experiment

The Arizona Science Center broke a Guinness world record on Thursday during a field trip to the Arizona State Fair.

The facility staged the largest object drop inertia experiment, which had been previously held by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

They gathered more than 250 eggs across five six-foot tables and smaller five tables, and dropped the eggs into 250 glasses filled with water to catch the eggs.

The previous record was 138 eggs.

Maricopa County gives town of Guadalupe $1 million for home improvements

Homeowners in Guadalupe were approved to be given $1 million to assist in home repairs by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

The town itself will also contribute $200,000, bringing the total to $1.2 million.

Some 50 homes are expected to receive money from the program, which expects to distribute the moneys between now and March 2025.

Miss America named grand marshal for annual APS Electric Light Parade

Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will be making an appearance locally when she is the grand marshal for the annual APS Electric Light Parade in December.

The 36th Annual APS Electric Light Parade is slated to take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

The Wisconsin pageant-winner is pursuing a degree in nuclear engineering.

Phoenix sets another daily heat record of 104 degrees

It may be fall, but the heat hasn’t gone anywhere.

The temperature reached 104 degrees on Friday, surpassing a previous high of 103 degrees, set in 2003.

The average high temperature on Oct. 20 in Phoenix had typically been 88 degrees.

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 20-22