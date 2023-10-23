PHOENIX — The Phoenix Pride Festival wrapped up on Sunday night with a celebration and a rockin’ performance from pop star Ashanti.

The festival began Saturday with dignitaries such as Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, among others, throughout the weekend

The opening ceremonies included showering Gallego with a rendition of “Happy birthday,” as she celebrated Saturday, led by the secretary of state.

Singing “Happy Birthday” to the best Mayor in America @MayorGallego at the opening ceremony for @PhoenixPrideAZ

Have a fun and safe weekend!! pic.twitter.com/STxaNAo4HS — Adrian Fontes (@Adrian_Fontes) October 21, 2023

On Saturday night, Paulina Rubio gave a rousing performance to close festivities on the Circle K Main Stage.

Sunday’s parade saw an attendance of more than 10,000 people as it hosted 250 entrants and some 2,500 participants. It ran north on 3rd Street from Thomas Road to Indian School Road.

“I am feeling the same way that I do every year, the feeling you come away with after a Phoenix Pride Festival is unmatched,” Phoenix Pride spokesperson Jeremy Helfgot told KTAR News on Sunday. “It’s almost intoxicating. If I could do this every weekend, I would.”

Grand marshals included AZTYPO – Trans Youth Parent Organization, Fast-Track Cities Phoenix and Positively You!.

Phoenix, what a way to show your PRIDE! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ I had the honor of attending this year’s Phoenix Pride Parade as a Grand Marshal, representing @cityofphoenixaz Fast-Track Cities with Councilwoman @debrastarkphx. Together, we can end the AIDS epidemic by 2030. pic.twitter.com/10r9R0dTJc — Councilwoman Laura Pastor (@PHXDistrict4) October 22, 2023

Phoenix Pride has been involved with the city of Phoenix and its community for more than 40 years.

