Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Pride Festival wraps up after great acts from performers, community

Oct 22, 2023, 6:44 PM

Paulina Rubio (Photo courtesy of Phoenix Pride)...

Paulina Rubio (Photo courtesy of Phoenix Pride)

(Photo courtesy of Phoenix Pride)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Pride Festival wrapped up on Sunday night with a celebration and a rockin’ performance from pop star Ashanti.

The festival began Saturday with dignitaries such as Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, among others, throughout the weekend

The opening ceremonies included showering Gallego with a rendition of “Happy birthday,” as she celebrated Saturday, led by the secretary of state.

On Saturday night, Paulina Rubio gave a rousing performance to close festivities on the Circle K Main Stage.

Sunday’s parade saw an attendance of more than 10,000 people as it hosted 250 entrants and some 2,500 participants. It ran north on 3rd Street from Thomas Road to Indian School Road.

“I am feeling the same way that I do every year, the feeling you come away with after a Phoenix Pride Festival is unmatched,” Phoenix Pride spokesperson Jeremy Helfgot told KTAR News on Sunday. “It’s almost intoxicating. If I could do this every weekend, I would.”

Grand marshals included AZTYPO – Trans Youth Parent Organization, Fast-Track Cities Phoenix and Positively You!.

Phoenix Pride has been involved with the city of Phoenix and its community for more than 40 years.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 20-22

In case you missed it. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

2 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Man, 18, arrested in south Phoenix for stabbing 53-year-old man

Police have arrested a teenage suspect in a stabbing in south Phoenix. He is being held on a million dollars bond.

3 hours ago

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Two agents critically injured as pickup truck crashes into Yuma Border Patrol station

Two Border Patrol agents were transported to Phoenix after a pickup truck crashed into the Interstate 8 checkpoint in Yuma on Saturday. 

7 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Four people stabbed, two arrested following altercation in Chandler

Four people were stabbed and three were hospitalized after a fight erupted outside of a residential complex in Chandler.

8 hours ago

Fiesta Mall in Mesa (KTAR Photo)...

Tom Kuebel

Fiesta Mall developers file zoning application with city of Mesa

The firm hired to oversee the demolition of the old Fiesta Mall has filed a zoning application with the city of Mesa and says demolition is two-thirds complete.

11 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Fair)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Diamondbacks fans get free admission to the Arizona State Fair

Anyone wearing Arizona Diamondbacks swag during select hours on Sunday will receive free admission to the Arizona State Fair

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Phoenix Pride Festival wraps up after great acts from performers, community