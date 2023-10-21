PHOENIX — Miss America 2023 will be the grand marshal for the annual APS Electric Light Parade in December.

Grace Stanke, who is from Wisconsin, is pursuing a degree in nuclear engineering, according to a press release.

“As both an electricity worker and a parade lover, I am so thrilled to be the grand marshal at the APS Electric Light Parade,” Stanke, who was crowned Miss America on Dec. 15, 2022, said in the release. “Here’s to powering our lives!”

Stanke is passionate about nuclear energy. In April, she toured the Palo Verde Generating Station, which APS operates.

The Palo Verde Generating Station, which is located about 45 miles west of downtown Phoenix, is the country’s largest power producer and all of its power is 100% clean and carbon-free.

The 36th Annual APS Electric Light Parade is slated to take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

“It is an honor to have Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke join us for this year’s APS Electric Light Parade,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in the release. “Grace is a tremendous role model for young people and is a great example of how hard work and dedication can lead to success. We are so proud to have her join us in celebrating this year’s parade.”

The parade route starts at Central Avenue and Montebello Avenue, travels south to Camelback Road, then heads east along Camelback Road to 7th Street, and continues south along 7th Street to its conclusion at Indian School Road.

