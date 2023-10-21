Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix sets another daily heat record of 104 degrees

Oct 20, 2023, 5:00 PM

FILE - Sweat covers the face of Juan Carlos Biseno after dancing to music from his headphones as afternoon temperatures reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46.1 Celsius), July 19, 2023, in Calexico, Calif. More Americans believe they've personally felt the impact of climate change because of recent extreme weather, including a summer that brought dangerous heat for much of the United States, according to new polling from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
PHOENIX — The fall season may have officially arrived on Sept. 23, but no one told Oct. 20, as Phoenix set a new daily heat record on Friday when the temperature reached 104 degrees at about 3 p.m., surpassing the previous mark of 103 degrees set in 2003.

The average high temperature on Oct. 20 in Phoenix is 88 degrees.

The low temperature Friday was 71 degrees which exceeded the daily average of 64 degrees.

A daily high record was also set Tuesday when the mercury rose to 105 degrees and on Thursday with 101 degrees.

Phoenix was also a degree off from setting its record high for a low temperature for the day at 74 degrees on Monday.

How many times has Phoenix reached 100 degrees this year?

Phoenix has now reached the century mark 128 times in 2023. That’s the most in a year since 2020, when the mercury hit at least 100 a record 145 times. (The National Weather Service started keeping records for Phoenix in 1895.)

Here are the 10 years with the most 100-degree days in Phoenix (through Friday):

1. 2020: 145

2. 1989: 143

3. 2023: 132

4. 2003: 129

5. 2018: 128

6. 2001: 127

7. 1988: 122

8. 1992: 120

9. 2000: 119

10. 2009: 118

Phoenix futurecast

Although two daily high records were set this week, temperatures are expected to dip beginning early next week.

The National Weather Service says the main thrust of cooling will be Monday and Tuesday when high temperatures are expected to hover around degrees which is normal for this time of the year.

