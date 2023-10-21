Arizona Science Center breaks Guinness world record for egg drop experiment

PHOENIX – The Arizona Science Center has broken a Guinness world record.

The facility this week staged the largest object drop inertia experiment, breaking the Guinness world record previously held by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Ripa and Seacrest broke the record in 20219 during a live broadcast of “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.”

On Oct. 19, during a field trip day at the Arizona State Fair, the Arizona Science Center staged an official attempt to break the record, according to a press release.

The center gathered more than 250 eggs across five, six-foot tables and smaller side tables, along with over 250 glasses filled with water to catch the eggs.

Arizona Science Center, in conjunction with Valley students, broke the record by dropping 155 eggs safely into the glasses.

The previous record was 138 eggs.

“We are elated that Arizona Science Center has broken a second Guinness world record,” Guy Labine of the Arizona Science Center said in the release.

“While our first record (creating the world’s largest scissors) was an internal team effort, this attempt allowed us to invite members of the community to participate in this momentous occasion.”

