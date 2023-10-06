Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Unique Scottsdale home with visible stream below listed on the market for $3 million

Oct 6, 2023, 4:25 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

aerial view of home that sits on 1-acre property view of outdoor area at Scottsdale home See-through floors offer sight of man-made stream Russ Lyon home listing has boulder built into home inside view of Scottsdale home listed for $3 million

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale home built into the boulders with a unique stream was recently listed on the market for over $3.3 million.

The 6,600-square-foot La Casa Sobre La Laguna is located inside The Boulders Resort in far north Scottsdale, northwest of Tom Darling Drive and Boulder Pass.

The adobe-style property sits on just over an acre of land, and offers four bedrooms, six full-sized bathrooms, two private guest houses, a four-car garage and nine wood-burning fireplaces, according to listing agent Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

It also features an infinity-edge pool and a manmade stream that’s visible from several rooms and see-through floors inside of the home.

RELATED STORIES

“This beautiful Sonoran desert estate perfectly positioned between several boulders will enthrall buyers with its unique architecture, romance, artistry and adobe charm,” Real Estate Agent Stacy Paluscio said in a press release.

On top of the open floor plan, the property has oversized glass windows and panoramic views that show the nearby mountains and golf course.

The property was designed by architect Bill Tull in 1993.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

two people are charged with first-degree murder after a man was fatally shot in a Phoenix neighborh...

KTAR.com

2nd suspect arrested in fatal Phoenix shooting from over the weekend

Brenda Beachem, 30, was booked on multiple counts, including one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and first-degree murder during a crime.

2 hours ago

archaeologist sits at Native American site in Tempe...

SuElen Rivera

Eighth Street project in Tempe to move forward after archaeological site discovered

Construction on a bicycle-pedestrian path along Eighth Street in Tempe will move forward next year after operations had been paused due to the discovery of a 1,200-year-old Native American site.

3 hours ago

Tiesto is set to perform at Goldrush Music Festival at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. This photo is f...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 6-8

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a Cardinals game or a concert.

3 hours ago

Only one metro Phoenix freeway will have a scheduled closure this weekend. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Only 1 metro Phoenix freeway to have closure this weekend

Just one freeway in metro Phoenix has a scheduled closure this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

3 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs filed an amicus brief in opposition of a pre-statehood abortion law that, ...

KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs files amicus brief arguing against restoration of pre-statehood abortion law

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs filed an amicus brief in opposition to a pre-statehood abortion law that, if restored, would allow doctors to be prosecuted for performing the operation.

12 hours ago

Guns and Roses Dbacks...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix Guns N’ Roses show at Chase Field postponed as Diamondbacks continue playoff run

Guns N' Roses fans will have to wait a little longer to see the rock band live at Chase Field in Phoenix but for a good reason if you're an Arizona Diamondbacks fan. 

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Unique Scottsdale home with visible stream below listed on the market for $3 million