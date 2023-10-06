PHOENIX — A Scottsdale home built into the boulders with a unique stream was recently listed on the market for over $3.3 million.

The 6,600-square-foot La Casa Sobre La Laguna is located inside The Boulders Resort in far north Scottsdale, northwest of Tom Darling Drive and Boulder Pass.

The adobe-style property sits on just over an acre of land, and offers four bedrooms, six full-sized bathrooms, two private guest houses, a four-car garage and nine wood-burning fireplaces, according to listing agent Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

It also features an infinity-edge pool and a manmade stream that’s visible from several rooms and see-through floors inside of the home.

“This beautiful Sonoran desert estate perfectly positioned between several boulders will enthrall buyers with its unique architecture, romance, artistry and adobe charm,” Real Estate Agent Stacy Paluscio said in a press release.

On top of the open floor plan, the property has oversized glass windows and panoramic views that show the nearby mountains and golf course.

The property was designed by architect Bill Tull in 1993.

