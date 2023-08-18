PHOENIX – A historic, sprawling Arizona ranch with a private lake can be all yours if you can wrangle up about $30 million.

The Rail X Ranch is for sale with a $29.95 million asking price, the highest for a residential property in the southern part of the state in the last 30 years, listing agent Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty said in a press release Wednesday.

“Every once in a great while a part of Arizona’s history comes available on the market,” Gary Brasher, associate broker with the Scottsdale-based agency, said in the release. “A signature property that is unique and breathtaking in its beauty and as diverse as the Arizona landscape, the Rail X Ranch is such a property.”

The Rail X Ranch was built in Patagonia, south of Tucson, in 1937. The 1,700-acre spread is located off State Route 82, next to Coronado National Forest, and has three standalone homes, two barns, a casita and three apartments.

Late Congressman Jim Kolbe grew up on the cattle ranch after his family purchased it and moved there from Illinois when he was 5, according to his obituary.

How big is Arizona’s Rail X Ranch?

The main residence with casita has 11,398 square feet of living space, with eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and three half-baths.

All of the living space combined provides 15 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and four half-baths across 17,956 square feet.

The private lake isn’t the only water feature. The ranch also has a pool and a rare artesian well that flows without mechanical intervention.

Another selling point is that the property retains its mineral rights.

