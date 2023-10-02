Close
Northern California seashore searched for missing swimmer after unconfirmed report of a shark attack

Oct 2, 2023, 2:54 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities searched a remote section of California’s Point Reyes National Seashore on Monday for a swimmer missing since a possible shark attack during the weekend.

The swimmer was reported missing late Sunday morning near Point Reyes, northwest of San Francisco Bay, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday morning.

“We didn’t find the individual so there’s no way for us to confirm whether or not it was a shark attack,” Schnabel said.

The National Park Service continued a search along the shore of Wildcat Beach and by watercraft, said Christine Beekman, the Point Reyes public information officer.

Beekman said other swimmers reported the disappearance. The missing person’s identity had yet to be positively confirmed, she said.

