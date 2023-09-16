PHOENIX — A fugitive wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault charges was captured late Friday in Coolidge after a day-long manhunt.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Donald Hill, 45, was wanted on five counts of kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault in Pinal County.

Friday morning, Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies observed Hill near the area of 10th Street and Vah Ki Inn Road in Coolidge, but he evaded apprehension. The Sheriff’s Office then called the U.S. Marshals Service Wanted Violent Offenders Task Force for Assistance.

Coolidge police were also active in the search.

Nearby schools, including Coolidge High School and Coolidge Junior High School, were put on lockdown as authorities searched for Hill. Entrance to Seasons at the Village neighborhood was also closed during the search.

Students were released as normal in the afternoon.

Late Friday evening, Hill was taken into custody near Main Street and Vah Ki Inn Road and booked into the Pinal County jail.

Coolidge is located about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix.

