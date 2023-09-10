Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend closure on northbound Interstate 17 reopened early

Sep 10, 2023, 8:47 AM

(Google maps screenshot)

(Google maps screenshot)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


PHOENIX — The Interstate 17 freeway closure between Thunderbird and Pinnacle Peak roads that was scheduled until 5 a.m. Monday reopened early Sunday, according to state transportation officials.

The central Phoenix highway was closed to northbound traffic for a pavement improvement project at 9 p.m. on Friday. It reopened nearly a full day ahead of time on Sunday morning, opening up northbound traffic for commuters for the first Sunday of the NFL season.

According to a release, roadway crews finished their work earlier than expected.

Portions of the I-17 were closed every weekend in August and most weekends in July.

The only weekends without restrictions on the I-17 were on Fourth of July and Labor Day.

Ramp restrictions remain in place in Tempe as the Broadway Curve Improvement Project continues with transition work from the westbound U.S. 60 to westbound Interstate 10.

The junction is expected to reopen around 4 a.m. on Monday.

