Interstate 17 in north Phoenix the only scheduled Valley weekend freeway closure

Sep 8, 2023, 4:15 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in north Phoenix will be the only Valley freeway to have a scheduled closure this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

The northbound freeway will be closed from Thunderbird Road to Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 and northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road will be closed.

What other Valley weekend freeway restrictions are there?

In Tempe, the westbound U.S. 60 ramp to westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for pavement marking as part of the Broadway Curve Project.

The westbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Rural Road and off-ramp at Priest Drive will be closed.

Also, westbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes in Tempe from Broadway Road to 48th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday for bridge work.

The westbound I-10 ramp at Broadway Road will be closed.

Finally, the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be narrowed to one lane from Higley to Power roads in Mesa from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday for freeway maintenance.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

