PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending an event to commemorate 9/11, sporting event or concert.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Banda MS Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson Street)



Maluma: Don Juan Tour Day: Sunday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson Street)



Ghost Day: Friday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)



Pentatonix Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)



Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces Day: Friday Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson Street)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Scottsdale

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Day: Saturday Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (7555 N. Pima Road)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Glendale Metallica Day: Saturday Time: 6 p.m. Venue: State Far, Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)

Carín León Day: Friday Time: 8 p.m. Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)



Gilbert Gilbert Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Venue: Downtown Gilbert



Tempe

Tunnels to Towers 5K Run and Walk Day: Sunday Time: 7 a.m. Venue: Tempe Town Lake and Tempe Beach Park (550 E. Tempe Town Lake)



Phoenix 9/11 Heroes Run 2023 Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Venue: Tempe Kiwanis Park (5500 S. Mill Ave.)



Avondale IYKYK Music Festival Day: Saturday Time: 5 p.m. to midnight Venue: Phoenix Raceway (762 Jimmie Johnson Drive)



