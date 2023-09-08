Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 8-10
Sep 8, 2023, 4:05 AM
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending an event to commemorate 9/11, sporting event or concert.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Banda MS
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson Street)
- Maluma: Don Juan Tour
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson Street)
- Ghost
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)
- Pentatonix
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)
- Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Day: Friday
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson Street)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
Scottsdale
- 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (7555 N. Pima Road)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Glendale
- Metallica
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Venue: State Far, Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)
- Carín León
- Day: Friday
- Time: 8 p.m.
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
- Gilbert Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Venue: Downtown Gilbert
Tempe
- Tunnels to Towers 5K Run and Walk
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 7 a.m.
- Venue: Tempe Town Lake and Tempe Beach Park (550 E. Tempe Town Lake)
- Phoenix 9/11 Heroes Run 2023
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Venue: Tempe Kiwanis Park (5500 S. Mill Ave.)
Avondale
- IYKYK Music Festival
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 5 p.m. to midnight
- Venue: Phoenix Raceway (762 Jimmie Johnson Drive)
