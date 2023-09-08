Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 8-10

Sep 8, 2023, 4:05 AM

all artists appear for a stage performance...

(Maluma, Metro Boomin, Ghost/Facebook photos)

(Maluma, Metro Boomin, Ghost/Facebook photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending an event to commemorate 9/11, sporting event or concert.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

  • Banda MS
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Footprint Center (201 E. Jefferson Street)
  • Ghost
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 7:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)
  • Pentatonix
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (2121 N. 83rd Ave.)

Scottsdale

  • 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (7555 N. Pima Road)

Mesa

Glendale

  • Metallica
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 6 p.m.
    • Venue: State Far, Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive)
  • Carín León
    • Day: Friday
    • Time: 8 p.m.
    • Venue: Desert Diamond Arena (9400 W. Maryland Ave.)
Gilbert

Tempe

Avondale

  • IYKYK Music Festival
    • Day: Saturday
    • Time: 5 p.m. to midnight
    • Venue: Phoenix Raceway (762 Jimmie Johnson Drive)

