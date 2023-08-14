PHOENIX — A teen survived a 70-foot fall at the Grand Canyon, Circle K is no longer redeeming Fry’s Fuel Points and a massive fire shut down roads in Glendale.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

A 13-year-old boy fell at least 70 feet into the Grand Canyon on Tuesday, according to the National Park Service.

He fell over the edge of the North Rim, from 70 to 100 feet below Bright Angel Point, the National Park Service announced on Friday.

The trail is “exposed, narrow and surprisingly steep,” the announcement said.

The park’s search and rescue team set up a rope rescue and raised the teen safely to the rim, the announcement said.

Fry’s Fuel Points will no longer be redeemable at Arizona Circle K gas stations after this month, according to the grocer’s website.

After Aug. 31, Fry’s customers can only redeem at points participating Shell locations and Kroger Family of Stores Fuel Centers in the U.S.

Fry’s is a subsidiary of Kroger, the country’s largest supermarket chain.

The Circle K offer started in 2013 when Fry’s expanded its fuel rewards program.

An eruption of smoke and flames in Glendale on Saturday afternoon caused the closure of Grand Avenue between 59th and 67th avenues. The closure lifted Sunday morning.

Thick, black smoke from the fire at a recycling yard rose hundreds of feet into the air and could be seen for miles, while many citizens posted photos of the blaze on social media accounts.

Firefighters battled the flames near the intersection of 62nd and Myrtle avenues. Hazmat teams were called for assistance.

BBQ Pitmasters are bringing the smoke this fall to the East Valley for a competition, the Downtown Mesa Association announced last week.

The Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic, presented by Ting Internet, is happening Nov. 3-4 and is a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition.

One-meat challenge and a four-meat master’s series competition will be featured at the event.

A man was shot while trying to break into his parents’ Sun City home on Saturday, police said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said it occurred around 6 a.m. near Beardsley Road and 129th Avenue.

Deputies found the man with gunshot wounds, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said. They took him to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

