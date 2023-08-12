Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fry’s Fuel Points no longer redeemable at Valley Circle K locations after August

Aug 11, 2023, 8:00 PM

Fry's Fuel Points won't be good at Circle K gas stations after Aug. 31, 2023....

Fry's Fuel Points won't be good at Circle K gas stations after Aug. 31, 2023. (Facebook Photo/Circle K Arizona)

(Facebook Photo/Circle K Arizona)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Fry’s Fuel Points will no longer be redeemable at Arizona Circle K gas stations after this month, according to the grocer’s website.

After Aug. 31, Fry’s customers can only redeem at points participating Shell locations and Kroger Family of Stores Fuel Centers in the U.S.

Fry’s is a subsidiary of Kroger, the country’s largest supermarket chain.

The Circle K offer started in 2013 when Fry’s expanded its fuel rewards program.

No further details were released on why the program is ending at Circle K.

RELATED STORIES

Fuel Points allows customers to save 10 cents per gallon for every 100 points earned through the grocer’s Loyalty Card program. Each dollar spent equals one point.

Rewards are redeemable in 100-point increments. Customers can redeem up to 1,000 points at a time for $1 off per gallon, up to 35 gallons.

The points can be earned through grocery, prescription and gift card purchases.

An unlimited amount of points can be earned per month and expire on the last day of the month after they are earned.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock photo of crime scene yellow tape. A man died Thursday, July 20, 2023, while being detained by...

KTAR.com

Driver dies after crashing into a parked trailer in west Phoenix

A driver died after crashing into a large box trailer on Friday at around midnight in north Phoenix, police said.

23 hours ago

person sets up caution tape near crime scene...

Serena O'Sullivan

1 dead after fatal stabbing in north Phoenix, police offer cash rewards for info

Police said the suspect fatally stabbed a man, then got into a car. The getaway driver crashed into a nearby man before speeding away.

23 hours ago

Special counsel in Hunter Biden probe appointed Friday...

Associated Press

Attorney general appoints a special counsel in Hunter Biden probe, deepening investigation

Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe intensified the investigation.

23 hours ago

Maui residents Hawaii wildfire wreckage 2023...

Associated Press

New fire prompts evacuation as survivors of Maui’s wildfires return after death toll rises to 67

Residents of Lahaina were being allowed back home on Friday for the first time since wildfires killed at least 55 people in Maui.

23 hours ago

No Labels Party will not be blocked, despite Democrats' efforts...

Associated Press

Arizona Democrats lose lawsuit looking to block No Labels Party

An Arizona judge has rejected the state Democratic Party’s lawsuit targeting the new No Labels Party, which could impact Trump's reelection.

23 hours ago

Mesa police logo...

Melissa Blasius/ABC15 Arizona

Former Mesa officer faces charges of evidence tampering, fentanyl possession

What started as a medical emergency when a Mesa officer was found unresponsive in his running patrol car has turned into a criminal case.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Fry’s Fuel Points no longer redeemable at Valley Circle K locations after August