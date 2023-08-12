PHOENIX — Fry’s Fuel Points will no longer be redeemable at Arizona Circle K gas stations after this month, according to the grocer’s website.

After Aug. 31, Fry’s customers can only redeem at points participating Shell locations and Kroger Family of Stores Fuel Centers in the U.S.

Fry’s is a subsidiary of Kroger, the country’s largest supermarket chain.

The Circle K offer started in 2013 when Fry’s expanded its fuel rewards program.

No further details were released on why the program is ending at Circle K.

Fuel Points allows customers to save 10 cents per gallon for every 100 points earned through the grocer’s Loyalty Card program. Each dollar spent equals one point.

Rewards are redeemable in 100-point increments. Customers can redeem up to 1,000 points at a time for $1 off per gallon, up to 35 gallons.

The points can be earned through grocery, prescription and gift card purchases.

An unlimited amount of points can be earned per month and expire on the last day of the month after they are earned.

