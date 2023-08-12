Close
Son shot while trying to break into parents’ Sun City home, police say

Aug 12, 2023, 2:00 PM

Police tape hangs at corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Rd., in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb...

Police tape hangs at corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Rd., in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022, after a mass shooting at Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was shot while trying to break into his parents’ Sun City home on Saturday, police said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said it occurred around 6 a.m. near Beardsley Road and 129th Avenue.

Deputies found the man with a gunshot wounds, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said. They took him to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t specify which parent shot the man. They also didn’t share any names of the people involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

