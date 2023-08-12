Son shot while trying to break into parents’ Sun City home, police say
Aug 12, 2023, 2:00 PM
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
PHOENIX — A man was shot while trying to break into his parents’ Sun City home on Saturday, police said.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said it occurred around 6 a.m. near Beardsley Road and 129th Avenue.
Deputies found the man with a gunshot wounds, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said. They took him to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Police didn’t specify which parent shot the man. They also didn’t share any names of the people involved.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.