PHOENIX — A man was shot while trying to break into his parents’ Sun City home on Saturday, police said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said it occurred around 6 a.m. near Beardsley Road and 129th Avenue.

Deputies found the man with a gunshot wounds, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said. They took him to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police didn’t specify which parent shot the man. They also didn’t share any names of the people involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

