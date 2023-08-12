PHOENIX — BBQ Pitmasters are bringing the smoke this fall to the East Valley for a competition, the Downtown Mesa Association announced last week.

The Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic, presented by Ting Internet, is happening Nov. 3-4 and is a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition.

One-meat challenge and a four-meat master’s series competition will be featured at the event.

More than 100 certified KCBS members from across the county applied to be judges.

Teams will compete for a $10,000 prize.

“We’re thrilled to bring pitmasters from around the country to Downtown Mesa,” Nancy Hormann, president of the Downtown Mesa Association said in a press release. “This event is free for spectators, and we encourage the community to come out and enjoy great barbecue while the teams battle it out for the grand prize.”

Attendees can purchase a $20 people’s choice ticket for sampling the food.

The ticket offers 10 two-ounce samples or one rib bone.

Downtown Mesa BBQ Clasis will have a Craft Q which features art exhibitors, live music, culinary art and cooking demonstrations.

“We hope to see the community fill the streets of Downtown Mesa on Saturday,” Hormann said in the release. “Everyone can get in on the fun by tasting various food trucks and voting for the best, enjoying live music and visiting the CRAFT Q.”

A teaser event will happen in September at City Plaza featuring local backyard smokers from city departments and businesses where they will judge each team’s BBQ.

Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic

5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 and 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Saturday, Nov. 4.

100 N Center St., Mesa, AZ, 85021.

Free to attend, $20 people’s choice ticket for tasting.

