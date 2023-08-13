Close
Grand Avenue closed in Glendale due to massive fire

Aug 12, 2023, 7:03 PM | Updated: 8:01 pm

(Kevin Stone/KTAR News photo)...

(Kevin Stone/KTAR News photo)

(Kevin Stone/KTAR News photo)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


PHOENIX — An eruption of smoke and flames in Glendale on Saturday afternoon caused the closure of Grand Avenue between 59th and 67th avenues.

Thick, black smoke from the fire rose hundreds of feet into the air and could be seen for miles, while many citizens posted photos of the blaze on social media accounts.

Firefighters battled the flames near the intersection of 62nd and Myrtle avenues. Hazmat teams were called for assistance.

Drivers are encouraged to use 51st and 71st avenues as alternatives as well as Maryland Avenue for east and westbound travel.

Multiple power lines were reported downed along Grand Avenue and adjacent roadways.

No further information was provided.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

