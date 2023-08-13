Grand Avenue closed in Glendale due to massive fire

PHOENIX — An eruption of smoke and flames in Glendale on Saturday afternoon caused the closure of Grand Avenue between 59th and 67th avenues.

Thick, black smoke from the fire rose hundreds of feet into the air and could be seen for miles, while many citizens posted photos of the blaze on social media accounts.

Firefighters battled the flames near the intersection of 62nd and Myrtle avenues. Hazmat teams were called for assistance.

*CLOSURE* US 60 (Grand Ave) eastbound is closed at 67th Ave/Northern. The closure is due to a fire off the mainline. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/L0VAvL6RK6 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 13, 2023

Drivers are encouraged to use 51st and 71st avenues as alternatives as well as Maryland Avenue for east and westbound travel.

Multiple power lines were reported downed along Grand Avenue and adjacent roadways.

No further information was provided.

This story will be updated throughout the evening.

Follow @GrandpaKeebs

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.