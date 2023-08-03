Close
2 men arrested in connection to July killing of kidnapped Glendale man

Aug 3, 2023, 4:35 AM

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Maricopa County Court Documents said a kidnapped Glendale man died in captivity last month after his captors tried to extort the victim’s family for money.

Glendale police tackling the case arrested 37-year-old Ofelio Quintero and 27-year-old Jose Rochin Ruiz.

Police believe the two men held a Glendale man hostage and sent his family ransom videos and demands for 300,000 Pesos — or around $17,621.25.

The victim was last seen leaving his home on July 23.

According to court documents, the victim’s brother got threatening texts from a Valley area number on July 24. The messages said his brother was in captivity — and that they’d kill him if they didn’t get money.

Police said the alleged kidnappers also sent videos of the victim tied to a chair in a walk-in closet, which the family shared with law enforcement.

Police said criminals killed kidnapped Glendale man

Authorities found the victim’s car at an apartment complex near Camelback Road and Interstate 17 on July 25.

While they investigated the case, the victim’s family continued to get threatening messages and videos.

Eventually, police found the victim’s body near a vehicle in a desert area near Table Mesa Road and I-17, according to court documents. They said he died of strangulation with power cords.

Detectives eventually found their suspects living in the apartment complex where the victim’s car was last seen, according to court documents.

They then arrested Quintero and Rochin Ruiz in connection to the crime.

