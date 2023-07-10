PHOENIX — Peoria’s most expensive home hit the market last week and several fires caused delays on state highways.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Peoria’s most expensive home hit the market at $5.9 million this week.

The 13,000-square-foot home at 8035 West Expedition Way has its own movie theater, sports court and personal gym.

The five-bedroom and eight-bathroom home has a main entrance with a glass-arched iron door, panoramic views that show off the lawn and a floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace made out of limestone.

Interstate 17 reopened in both directions north of Phoenix after the 26-acre Cross Fire slowed traffic to a snail’s crawl.

A horse trailer caught on fire while riding down the highway near Arcosanti, between State Route 69 and State Route 169, according to AZ State Forestry.

No horses were in the trailer at the time, officials said.

Traffic and emergency officials are working to reopen the U.S. 60 lanes that the Flying V Fire shut down, according to a Sunday news release from the White Mountain Zone Incident Management Team.

The 831-acre Flying V fire first shut down the long stretch of U.S. 60 in eastern Arizona on Wednesday evening.

More than 50 miles of U.S. 60 between Globe and Show Low in eastern Arizona remained closed Friday because of the flames.

A year after the CrackerJax amusement park closed down in north Scottsdale, a conceptual site plan to redevelop the park has been submitted to the city.

Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, and one of the wealthiest people in Arizona, acquired the nearly 28 acres last spring for $55.5 million.

At the time of the purchase, Kurtz said he wanted to create “a transformational, sustainable mixed-use campus as a catalyst to attract top innovators, technology entrepreneurs, knowledge workers, and venture capitalists to accelerate Scottsdale’s growing technology cluster.”

According to a site plan submitted in late May for the former amusement park at 16001 N. Scottsdale Road, the proposed 2 million-square-foot project will be “The Parque.” The proposed plans will bring an estimated $1 billion of reinvestment into the site, according to the development team for The Parque.

A minor is dead in Phoenix on Friday after he was struck by a bullet when his brother accidentally discharged a firearm.

Police responded to an apartment complex near Bell Road and 7th Street around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

