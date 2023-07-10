Close
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from July 8-9

Jul 9, 2023, 6:00 PM

View of the downtown Phoenix, Arizona city skyline as seen from South Mountain Park, August 28, 2018. (Photo by Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Peoria’s most expensive home hit the market last week and several fires caused delays on state highways.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Peoria’s most expensive home hits the market with $6 million price tag

Peoria’s most expensive home hit the market at $5.9 million this week.

The 13,000-square-foot home at 8035 West Expedition Way has its own movie theater, sports court and personal gym.

The five-bedroom and eight-bathroom home has a main entrance with a glass-arched iron door, panoramic views that show off the lawn and a floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace made out of limestone.

Interstate 17 reopens north of Phoenix after 26-acre Cross Fire shut down traffic

Interstate 17 reopened in both directions north of Phoenix after the 26-acre Cross Fire slowed traffic to a snail’s crawl.

A horse trailer caught on fire while riding down the highway near Arcosanti, between State Route 69 and State Route 169, according to AZ State Forestry.

No horses were in the trailer at the time, officials said.

Officials plan to reopen the closed stretch of US-60 that shut down due to 800-acre Flying V Fire

Traffic and emergency officials are working to reopen the U.S. 60 lanes that the Flying V Fire shut down, according to a Sunday news release from the White Mountain Zone Incident Management Team.

The 831-acre Flying V fire first shut down the long stretch of U.S. 60 in eastern Arizona on Wednesday evening.

More than 50 miles of U.S. 60 between Globe and Show Low in eastern Arizona remained closed Friday because of the flames.

5-star hotel, condos and more proposed for redevelopment of former CrackerJax amusement park

A year after the CrackerJax amusement park closed down in north Scottsdale, a conceptual site plan to redevelop the park has been submitted to the city.

Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, and one of the wealthiest people in Arizona, acquired the nearly 28 acres last spring for $55.5 million.

At the time of the purchase, Kurtz said he wanted to create “a transformational, sustainable mixed-use campus as a catalyst to attract top innovators, technology entrepreneurs, knowledge workers, and venture capitalists to accelerate Scottsdale’s growing technology cluster.”

According to a site plan submitted in late May for the former amusement park at 16001 N. Scottsdale Road, the proposed 2 million-square-foot project will be “The Parque.” The proposed plans will bring an estimated $1 billion of reinvestment into the site, according to the development team for The Parque.

Minor dead in Phoenix after brother accidentally fires gun

A minor is dead in Phoenix on Friday after he was struck by a bullet when his brother accidentally discharged a firearm.

Police responded to an apartment complex near Bell Road and 7th Street around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman in northwestern Arizona forced evacuations in July 2023....

KTAR.com

Stockton Hill Fire in northwestern Arizona 64% contained, officials say

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced Sunday evening that the Stockton Hill fire in northwestern Arizona is 64% contained.

18 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management - Fort Apache Agency)...

KTAR.com

Flying V Fire: Officials plan to reopen portion of US-60 that shut down due to 800-acre blaze

ADOT and the White Mountain Zone are working to reopen highway 60, which shut down on Wednesday due to the 831-acre Flying V Fire.

18 hours ago

pedestrian fatalities in Arizona fatality report...

Serena O'Sullivan

New report finds Arizona partly to blame for nationwide spike in pedestrian deaths

A recent report from the Governors Highway Safety Association found Arizona was one of the worst states in 2022 for pedestrian fatalities.

18 hours ago

(Phoenix Fire Department photo)...

Serena O'Sullivan

West Phoenix flames injure firefighter, displace 12 others

A kitchen fire in west Phoenix burned two homes and displaced 12 people Sunday morning. The blaze also injured a firefighter.

18 hours ago

The border wall, seen here in Nogales, does little to stop drug smugglers. In fiscal year 2020, age...

Wills Rice

US, Mexico authorities take action against transnational drug trafficking organization

U.S. and Mexican authorities announced Friday actions against a prolific transnational drug trafficking organization operating in Nogales.

18 hours ago

(AP Photo/Matt York)...

Wills Rice

Waymo adding 45 square miles of metro Phoenix car service

Waymo, the self-driving car service, announced Friday it is expanding its range limit an additional 45 square miles around metro Phoenix.

18 hours ago

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from July 8-9