PHOENIX — A long stretch of U.S. 60 in eastern Arizona remained closed Friday morning because of the Flying V Fire.

The highway has been closed for public and firefighter safety from just north of Globe to Cibecue Junction (mileposts 256-311) since Wednesday afternoon. There was no estimated time for reopening, transportation officials said.

*CLOSURE* US 60 is closed in both directions north of Globe (mileposts 256-311). The closure is due to a brush fire. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/PGCWVduE8R — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 5, 2023

Motorists traveling between metro Phoenix and the Show Low area have to detour through Payson because of the closure.

The Flying V Fire started Wednesday afternoon west of U.S. 60, near milepost 300, on the Fort Apache Reservation. It spread to the northeast through pinyon-juniper and grassland and had consumed about 830 acres by Friday morning, with no containment, fire officials said. (An initial Friday report erroneously estimated the size of the fire at 1,200 acres.)

The White Mountain Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the incident on Thursday evening.

Crews are working to protect watersheds, riparian areas, rangelands and heritage sites from the fire.

No structures are threatened, but the area includes lands important to the White Mountain Apache tribe.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

