Fire closes Interstate 17 in both directions north of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Interstate 17 is closed in both directions near Arcosanti, between State Route 69 and State Route 169, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a brush fire at milepost 264.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said on Twitter the fire is at an estimated five acres and is being fought by fire engines and a helicopter.

US 60 closed north of Globe due to brush fire

US 60 remains closed in both directions north of Globe between mileposts 256-311, according to ADOT.

The closure is due to a brush fire in the area.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highwa.

These are developing stories.

