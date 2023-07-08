Close
Fire closes Interstate 17 in both directions north of Phoenix

Jul 8, 2023, 4:54 PM | Updated: 5:02 pm

File photo (Twitter/The Department of Forestry and Fire Management)

PHOENIX – Interstate 17 is closed in both directions near Arcosanti, between State Route 69 and State Route 169, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a brush fire at milepost 264.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said on Twitter the fire is at an estimated five acres and is being fought by fire engines and a helicopter.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app, calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.


These are developing stories.

