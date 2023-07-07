PHOENIX — Peoria’s most expensive home hit the market at $5.9 million this week.

The 13,000-square-foot home at 8035 West Expedition Way has its own movie theater, sports court and personal gym.

The five-bedroom and eight-bathroom home has a main entrance with a glass-arched iron door, panoramic views that show off the lawn and a floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace made out of limestone.

The home also boasts hard floor surfaces with custom insets and designs, according to a news release.

The so-called “entertainer’s kitchen” has multiple dishwashers, commercial-grade appliances and a full-sized freezer and refrigerator. There’s even a butler space that opens to the dining area full of glass accent cabinets and roll-out drawers.

After cooking up a meal, a homeowner could relax near the heated diving pool, which comes with a color wheel light system, slide and diving board. Near the pool is an exterior bar, a heated spa and three outdoor entertainment spaces, which come with misters.

The most expensive home in Peoria also has an RV garage that can hold up to six cars, golf putting greens, a sport court and eight other garages.

There’s also a detached guest house for homeowners who have family members they want to keep close — but not too close. This bonus space has a full kitchen, appliances, a breakfast nook and its own living room. There’s also a bathroom that opens to a patio.

