Minor dead in Phoenix after brother accidentally fires gun

PHOENIX — A minor is dead in Phoenix on Friday after he was struck by a bullet when his brother accidentally discharged a firearm.

Police responded to an apartment complex near Bell Road and 7th Street around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives said preliminary information shows the victim’s adult male brother was in possession of a handgun when the minor grabbed him, causing the handgun to accidentally discharge.

The brother was released from the scene after being interviewed, authorities said.

No other information was made readily available as this is an ongoing investigation.

