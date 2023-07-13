Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Stockton Hill Fire in northwestern Arizona 90% contained, officials say

Jul 12, 2023, 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:06 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


The Stockton Hill Fire near Kingman in northwestern Arizona forced evacuations in July 2023.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced Wednesday evening that the Stockton Hill fire in northwestern Arizona is 90% at 589 acres.

Crews are remaining in the area to ensure no heat remains, according to the DFFM Twitter account.

The fire began on Tuesday, July 4, which forced evacuation orders for a community in the area. The order was lifted Thursday night authorities said.

On Sunday, crews established a black line on the north side along West Canyon Road, along the east side along Hayden Ranch Road and on the south/southwest side, according to a press release.

All lines continue to hold and only a few hotspots were discovered Sunday morning.

Engines assigned to patrol and monitor the fire perimeter report no visible smoke within the interior and a majority of the fire’s resources will be released by the end of shift Sunday, DFFM said in the release.

Crews worked Wednesday and Thursday to slow the blaze, which had been burning through grass and brush and moving to the northwest toward the Shadow Canyon area.

Red Wing Canyon has been evacuated since it was placed in “GO” status by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night.

RELATED STORIES

Six homes were evacuated by the Bureau of Land Management, according to InciWeb.

The fire started Tuesday at about 3:45 p.m. and moved through rocky terrain and into the hills in the Cerbat Mountains.

The wildfire about 13 miles north of Kingman was mapped at 589 acres Thursday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, down from a previous estimate of 650 acres.

The cause of the fire was human-caused and is under investigation.

