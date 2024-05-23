Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2-year-old boy dead after being pulled from Phoenix pool

May 22, 2024, 9:27 PM | Updated: 10:04 pm

A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after a drowning incident in a backyard pool in Phoenix. (Pexels Photo)

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old boy died after he was pulled from a pool in Phoenix on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The boy was found not breathing in the backyard pool of a home near Indian School Road and 75th Avenue, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

CPR was performed before emergency services arrived and took the boy to the hospital where he later died.

It is unknown how long the child was in the pool. The boy’s name has not been released.

Phoenix police are investigating the incident. No other information was available.

KTAR News and Fulton Homes want to remind you that two seconds is too long to take your eyes off kids near water. To learn more about this campaign, visit the website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

