Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

64-year-old man accused of killing pedestrian while driving under influence in Phoenix

May 22, 2024, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:49 pm

Arizona man accused of killing man, driving under the influence...

A pedestrian died after being hit by a truck on May 21, 2024, police said. (Phoenix Police Department photo)

(Phoenix Police Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man has been accused of killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence in Phoenix on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Steven Muniz, 64, was issued a citation for DUI, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Muniz allegedly collided with a pedestrian while driving near 16th and Elwood streets, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Muniz stayed on the scene after hitting the pedestrian with his truck, police said.

Authorities provided emergency medical treatment to the victim, but he died on the scene, authorities said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Inciweb Photo)...

KTAR.com

Firefighters continue to gain containment on Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix

Firefighters continued to gain containment Wednesday on the Wildcat Fire burning north of Phoenix.

2 hours ago

Chandler home surveillance video leads to 2 arrests...

KTAR.com

Surveillance video of 2 suspects breaking into Chandler home leads to arrests

Two suspects were arrested after Chandler home surveillance video caught them breaking into an East Valley home last month.

3 hours ago

Gilbert approved two teen violence ordinances on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images...

Ashley Holden/ABC15 Arizona

Gilbert Council approves ordinance changes targeting teen violence

The Gilbert Town Council Tuesday approved two ordinance changes that target teen violence, including a ban on brass knuckles.

4 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Newly released video shows moment suspect in robbery is fatally shot in Phoenix

Newly released body camera footage shows the moment when a suspect in an armed robbery was fatally shot by Phoenix police this month.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why Joe Biden is trailing in Arizona voter polls

Donald Trump is garnering more support in Arizona than Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to a poll released Wednesday. Mike Noble, CEO of Noble Predictive Insights (NPI), joined Mike Broomhead to discuss their poll that shows Trump at 44% and Biden at 41%, with 15% of likely voters undecided. Video: Jeremy […]

5 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in Arizona, according to a poll released May 22, 2024...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump leads in Arizona as Joe Biden support wanes, poll says

Donald Trump is garnering more support in Arizona than Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to a poll released Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

64-year-old man accused of killing pedestrian while driving under influence in Phoenix