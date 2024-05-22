Arizona man accused of killing man, driving under the influence...

PHOENIX — A man has been accused of killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence in Phoenix on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Steven Muniz, 64, was issued a citation for DUI, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Muniz allegedly collided with a pedestrian while driving near 16th and Elwood streets, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Muniz stayed on the scene after hitting the pedestrian with his truck, police said.

Authorities provided emergency medical treatment to the victim, but he died on the scene, authorities said.

