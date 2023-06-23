Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Watch: Glendale police officers save dog from canal using pumpkin muffins

Jun 23, 2023, 3:02 PM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The pumpkin muffins of a Glendale police officer’s wife ended up being the treat that saved a dog that was trapped in a canal.

Officers responded to the canal near 79th Avenue and Bethany Home road on Saturday and found the German Shepherd swimming in the water without an escape route.

The dog wasn’t terribly receptive to the officers’ attempts to help — don’t lie, you wouldn’t be either if you were a dog enjoying a nice summer swim — but the sweet treats proved to be the equalizer.

Officer Downey revealed the muffins to the canine, who quickly changed his tune and swam to the other officer.

The men were able to then grab the dog’s collar and remove him from the canal without incident.

There’s an even happier ending for the joyriding swimmer dog.

He was reunited with his owner, who happened to live down the street.

