Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US sending $325 million package of military aid to Ukraine

Jun 13, 2023, 9:17 AM

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department with NATO...

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will deliver a new package of military aid to Ukraine that totals up to $325 million and will include a wide range of rockets, missiles and other munitions aimed at bolstering the counteroffensive against Russia, the State Department said Tuesday.

The aid will include missiles for what are considered critical air defense systems — the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAM) and the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), as well as Stingers and Javelin missiles and more than two dozen Bradley and Stryker armored fighting vehicles.

The aid comes as Ukraine has intensified attacks along the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, in the beginning stages of a counteroffensive to retake territory seized by the Russians.

Including the latest aid, the U.S. has committed nearly $40 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24, 2022. This latest package will be done under presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to quickly take weapons from its own stocks and deliver them to Ukraine, officials said.

Also in the new aid delivery will be 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades, and a variety of other rockets and munitions. It also includes spare parts, communications and demolition equipment and funding for training.

“The United States continues to stand with the people of Ukraine, whose enduring courage and solidarity inspires the world,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

United States News

FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, ...

Associated Press

Grammys add new categories, including for pop dance recording and African music performance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More change is afoot at the Grammys. The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that three new categories will be added to the awards show in 2024: best pop dance recording, best African music performance, and best alternative jazz album. In addition, two existing categories have been moved to the general field, which […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Attendees watch the 170th University of Wisconsin-Madison commencement ceremony at Camp Rand...

Associated Press

Republicans to cut University of Wisconsin budget in ongoing fight over diversity and inclusion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers were poised Tuesday to cut funding for University of Wisconsin campuses as the GOP-controlled Legislature and school officials continue to clash over efforts to promote diversity and inclusion. The vote comes just days after Republicans refused to fund the university’s top building project priority — a new engineering […]

11 hours ago

This photo of bullet damaged doors in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh was entered...

Associated Press

Gunman used social media attack to attack Jews before attack at Pittsburgh synagogue, jurors learn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue ranted incessantly on social media about his hatred of Jewish people before the 2018 attack, according to evidence introduced at his federal death penalty trial Tuesday. Prosecutors are trying to show Robert Bowers was motivated by extreme hostility toward Jews when he […]

11 hours ago

This undated photo released by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Daniel Shannon. S...

Associated Press

South Carolina prisoner faces 2nd life sentence for using a cellphone to arrange killing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina prisoner serving a life sentence for murder orchestrated killing a man he thought robbed a drug runner for a methamphetamine ring the inmate was running from behind bars, federal prosecutors said. Daniel Allen Shannon was sentenced to life in federal prison earlier this month for the killing, but […]

11 hours ago

FILE - This image released by 20th Century Fox shows the characters Neytiri, right, and Jake in a s...

Associated Press

‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2024 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026

NEW YORK (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” may have finally arrived in theaters in 2022, but that long parade of “Avatar” delays isn’t done, yet. The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday pushed the release of “Avatar 3” a year, bumping it from December 2024 to December 2025. The timeline is stretched even further […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Instant Pot maker seeks bankruptcy protection as sales go cold

The maker of Pyrex glassware and Instant Pot has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the company that was already struggling is stung by inflation, with Americans pulling back on spending. According to a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas this week, Instant Brands, based outside of Chicago, […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

US sending $325 million package of military aid to Ukraine