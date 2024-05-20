Close
Investigators return to Long Island home of Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect

May 20, 2024, 8:00 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators returned Monday to the home of a New York architect charged in a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings.

State and county police vehicles were seen outside Rex Heuermann’s single-family home in Massapequa Park on Long Island before 9 a.m.

Spokespersons for the New York State Police and Suffolk County Police Department deferred questions to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney’s office, which declined to comment.

“As District Attorney Tierney has previously stated, the work of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task force is continuing,” his spokesperson Tania Lopez said in an emailed statement. “We do not comment on investigative steps while ongoing.”

Lawyers for Heuermann and his family didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

Heuermann, 60, is expected to be back in court June 18 for a status hearing in Suffolk County Criminal Court in Riverhead. No trial date has been set.

In January, he was charged in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who vanished in 2007 and whose remains were found more than three years later along a coastal highway on Long Island.

The formal charges came months after authorities labeled him the prime suspect in the Connecticut mother’s death when he was arrested in July in the deaths of three other women.

