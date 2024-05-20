Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Judge rules Ohio law that keeps cities from banning flavored tobacco is unconstitutional

May 20, 2024, 9:40 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


An Ohio law prohibiting cities from banning the sale of flavored tobacco products is unconstitutional, a judge has ruled.

The state is expected to appeal the ruling issued Friday by Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark Serrott, who had issued a temporary restraining order in April that stopped the law from taking effect. The measure had become law in January, after the Republican Legislature overrode GOP Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of a budget measure that put regulatory powers in the hands of the state.

The ruling stemmed from a suit brought by more than a dozen cities, including Columbus and Cincinnati, and Serrott’s decision means their bans will stay in effect. The ruling, though, applies only to those cities and is not a statewide injunction.

The measure, vetoed in 2022 before reappearing in the state budget, said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It also prevented communities from voting to restrict things like flavored e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products.

Lawmakers passed the 2022 legislation days after Ohio’s capital city, Columbus, cleared its bans on the sale of flavored tobacco and menthol tobacco products, which would have been enacted early this year.

Anti-tobacco advocates, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and DeWine himself harshly criticized the override as a win for the tobacco industry, saying it enables addiction in children as tobacco and vaping products made with fruit or candy flavors becomes more popular and accessible to kids.

Opponents of the measure had argued in part that it violates Ohio’s home rule provision, which allows local governments to create their own ordinances as long as they do not interfere with the state’s revised code. Serrott agreed, finding that the law was only designed to prevent cities from exercising home rule.

At the time of the override vote, Senate President Matt Huffman said legislators had carefully reviewed the language with the Legislative Service Commission, a nonpartisan agency that drafts bills for the General Assembly, and didn’t believe it impacted all possible tobacco restrictions local governments could pass.

Proponents of the measure tout it as a way to maintain uniformity for tobacco laws and eliminate confusion for Ohioans. They argue the state should have control rather than communities because restrictions on the products would affect state income as a whole.

DeWine has maintained that the best way to ensure uniformity in these laws would be a statewide ban on flavored tobacco.

United States News

Associated Press

Bankruptcy judge approves Genesis Global plan to refund $3 billion to creditors, crypto customers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A bankruptcy court judge has approved a plan by the cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global to return about $3 billion to its creditors and investors, including thousands of people who New York regulators say were defrauded by the company. The plan and settlement approved Friday by Judge Sean H. Lane includes up […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Billionaire rains cash on UMass graduates to tune of $1,000 each, but says they must give half away

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — The clouds weren’t alone in making it rain on the commencement ceremony at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth last week. On stage, billionaire philanthropist Rob Hale surprised the graduating class of more than 1,000 by pointing to a nearby truck holding envelopes stuffed with cash. Huddling under ponchos and umbrellas at […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

California county’s farm bureau sues over state monitoring of groundwater

HANFORD, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed over California’s decision to take over monitoring groundwater use in part of the fertile San Joaquin Valley under a landmark law aimed at protecting the vital resource. The Kings County Farm Bureau and two landowners filed a lawsuit last week over a decision by the State […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

University of California academic workers strike to stand up for pro-Palestinian protesters

SANTA CRUZ, California (AP) — Graduate students at the University of California, Santa Cruz walked off their jobs and went on strike Monday, the first campus to do so as part of a systemwide protest against a public university they say has violated the speech rights of pro-Palestinian advocates. United Auto Workers Local 4811 represents […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC mayor defends police response after videos show officers punching pro-Palestinian protesters

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended the police department’s response to a pro-Palestinian street demonstration in Brooklyn over the weekend, calling video of officers repeatedly punching men lying prone on the ground an “isolated incident.” “Look at that entire incident,” Adams said on the “Mornings on 1” program on the […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Investigators return to Long Island home of Gilgo Beach serial killing suspect

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Investigators returned Monday to the home of a New York architect charged in a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. State and county police vehicles were seen outside Rex Heuermann’s single-family home in Massapequa Park on Long Island before 9 a.m. Spokespersons for the New York State […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Judge rules Ohio law that keeps cities from banning flavored tobacco is unconstitutional