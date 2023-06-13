Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Buckle down and pull yourself out of your financial mess

Jun 13, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

I’ve been struggling for about a year, ever since I made a stupid new-college-graduate decision to finance a car. It’s a 2018 Jeep Compass, and I owe $21,000 on it. The trade-in value is about $11,000, so I really got stung on the sticker price and everything else. I also have $85,000 in student loan debt and around $7,500 on credit cards. The good news is, I make $63,000 at my job, and that should increase to $75,000 by January of next year. My girlfriend and I are renting an apartment and engaged to be married in 2025. How do I clean all this up before then?

Austin

Dear Austin,

Well, the good news is, you have the rest of your life to never make this kind of mistake again. I’m really sorry you’re going through all this, son. What a horrible thing to experience right after college.

So, you’re $10,000 upside down on a vehicle you owe $21,000 on, right? The truth is, you’re kind of stuck. If you’re serious about getting out of this mess and not repeating the same mistakes twice, you’re going to be working like a dog for the next year or two. Right now, you need a serious side job nights and weekends—maybe two. And I’m talking bare-bones living. No vacations, and no eating out for a while. You don’t need to see the inside of a restaurant unless you’re working there. Get what I’m saying? No unnecessary spending. Period. On top of all this, you’ve got to start living on a strict, written monthly budget.

Now, about your fiancée. I get the desire to fix things before you get married. But married people work together on this kind of stuff all the time. Believe it or not, there’s no perfect time to get married. I mean, it sounds like you two have already decided to go there and figured out neither one of you are perfect. That’s just called being human. So, there’s really no reason to wait on tying the knot at this point. And the truth is, the two of you can whip your finances into shape faster and much more efficiently working on it together—as a married couple.

Austin, I want you tear into this debt like your life depends on it. Because guess what, dude? It does!

— Dave

Dave Ramsey

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket with single stocks

There's a lot to consider when investing, but it's probably not best to put all of your eggs in one basket, Dave Ramsey says.

8 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: It’s not a joint venture, it’s a marriage

A marriage isn't a business partnership, and it definitely shouldn't feel that way either. Here's how to attack finances together.

15 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: When the financial drama queen comes out, relax

Everyone has a financial drama queen living in their head, but the sooner you come to terms with it, the easier dealing with stress will be.

22 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Invest wisely, don’t overpay for your home

Unexpected fees can come along with being a homeowner, but always invest wisely and never overpay for something no one won't want to take off your hands.

29 days ago

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Stand firm, the dollar isn’t going anywhere

While there may be talk about other countries getting together to develop a single currency, the U.S. dollar isn't going anywhere.

1 month ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: This is why you should work with multiple banks

There are multiple reasons why you should consider working with various banks, and none of them have to do with what happened at Silicon Valley Bank.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Dave Ramsey says: Buckle down and pull yourself out of your financial mess