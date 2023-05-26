Close
Student sues to wear Mexican and American flag sash at high school graduation

May 26, 2023, 2:15 PM

In this undated photo, Naomi Peña Villasano poses with a sash of both the Mexican and American flags that her school district barred her from wearing for her high school graduation ceremony. After Peña Villasano sued the district alleging that it violated her right to free speech, a federal judge in Colorado is weighing whether to let Peña Villasano wear the sash for graduation Saturday, May 27, 2023. (Daisy Jasmin Estrada Borja via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Daisy Jasmin Estrada Borja via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether to let a Colorado high school student wear a Mexican and American flag sash at her graduation this weekend after the student sued the school district.

The case is the latest dispute in the U.S. about what kind of cultural graduation attire is allowed at commencement ceremonies, with many focusing on tribal regalia.

Attorneys for Naomi Peña Villasano argued in a hearing Friday in Denver that the school district decision violates her free speech rights. They also said that it’s inconsistent for the district to allow Native American attire, but not Peña Villasano’s sash representing her heritage. The sash has the Mexican flag on one side and the United States flag on the other.

“I’m a 200 percenter — 100% American and 100% Mexican,” she said at a recent school board meeting in Colorado’s rural Western Slope.

“The district is discriminating against the expression of different cultural heritages,” said her attorney Kenneth Parreno, from the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, at Friday’s hearing.

An attorney representing the Garfield County School District 16 countered that Native American regalia is required to be allowed in Colorado and is categorically different from wearing a country’s flags. Permitting Peña Villasano to sport the U.S. and Mexican flags as a sash, said Holly Ortiz, could open “the door to offensive material.”

Ortiz further stated that the district doesn’t want to prevent Peña Villasano from expressing herself and that the graduate could adorn her cap with the flags or wear the sash before or after the ceremony.

But “she doesn’t have a right to express it in any way that she wants,” Ortiz said.

The judge is expected to rule Friday whether to allow Peña Villasano to wear the sash at the graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Similar disputes have played out across the U.S. this graduation season.

A student brought legal action against a school district for removing a feather, a sacred religious object, from her cap before the graduation ceremony in 2022.

What qualifies as proper graduation attire has been a source of conflict for Native American students around the country. Both Nevada and Oklahoma on Thursday passed laws allowing Native American students to wear religious and cultural regalia at graduation ceremonies.

This year, Colorado passed a law making it illegal to keep Native American students from donning such regalia. Nearly a dozen states have similar laws.

The legal arguments often come down to whether the First Amendment protects personal expression, in this case the sash, or if it would be considered school sponsored speech, and could be limited for educational purposes.

____

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

