Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US airlines are suing the Biden administration over a new rule to make certain fees easier to spot

May 13, 2024, 10:24 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airlines are suing to block the Biden administration from requiring greater transparency over fees that the carriers charge their passengers, saying that a new rule would confuse consumers by giving them too much information during the ticket-buying process.

The U.S. Transportation Department said Monday it will vigorously defend the rule against what it called “hidden junk fees.”

American, Delta, United and three other carriers, along with their industry trade group, sued the Transportation Department in a federal appeals court on Friday, saying that the agency is going beyond its authority by attempting “to regulate private business operations in a thriving marketplace.”

The airlines said the administration hasn’t shown that consumers can’t get information about fees already.

“Airlines go to great lengths to make their customers knowledgeable about these fees,” the trade group Airlines for America said Monday. “The ancillary fee rule by the Department of Transportation will greatly confuse consumers who will be inundated with information that will only serve to complicate the buying process.”

The Transportation Department announced the new rule on April 24. It would require airlines and travel agents to disclose upfront any charges for baggage and canceling or changing a reservation. Airlines must show the fees on the first website page where they quote a price for a flight.

The agency estimated that the rule will save consumers more than $500 million a year.

“We will vigorously defend our rule protecting people from hidden junk fees and ensuring travelers can see the full price of a flight before they purchase a ticket. Many air travelers will be disappointed to learn that the airline lobby is suing to stop these common-sense protections,” the department said Monday.

United States News

Associated Press

GM’s Cruise to start testing robotaxis in Phoenix area with human safety drivers on board

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors’ troubled Cruise autonomous vehicle unit said Monday it will start testing robotaxis in Arizona this week with human safety drivers on board. Cruise said that during the testing, it will check the vehicles’ performance against the company’s “rigorous” safety and autonomous vehicle performance requirements. Testing will start in Phoenix and […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

UNC board slashes diversity program funding to divert money to public safety resources

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As North Carolina’s public university system considers a vote on changing its diversity policy, the system’s flagship university board voted Monday to cut funding for diversity programs in next year’s budget. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Board of Trustees approved a change that would divert $2.3 million of […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Indiana Democratic state Rep. Rita Fleming retires after winning unopposed primary

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state Rep. Rita Fleming announced Monday that she is retiring, citing a desire to spend more time with her family. The Democratic lawmaker from Jeffersonville in southern Indiana was first elected to the statehouse in 2018. Fleming’s statement said she is leaving office immediately. “I have 15 grandchildren, and they and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Alabama deputies ask for witnesses’ help after shooting at May Day party left 3 dead, 18 hurt

STOCKTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in south Alabama urged witnesses to come forward with videos that might show who was responsible for a shooting at an outdoor party that left three dead and 18 wounded over the weekend. Officials have released few details about the shooting Saturday night at a May Day party near Stockton […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Canadian wildfire smoke chokes upper Midwest for second straight year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires has prompted health warnings across the upper Midwest for the second straight year. Fires raging in British Columbia and Alberta sent the haze over parts of Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Sunday, lingering into Monday morning. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued its first air […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Hedge fund operators go on trial after multibillion-dollar Archegos collapse

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal fraud trial began Monday for the owner and chief financial officer of a hedge fund that collapsed when it defaulted on margin calls, costing leading global investment banks and brokerages billions of dollars. Bill Hwang, the founder of Archegos Capital Management, and his former CFO Patrick Halligan, are being […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

US airlines are suing the Biden administration over a new rule to make certain fees easier to spot