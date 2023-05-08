PHOENIX — Police identified the suspected murderer of Lauren Heike who was found dead near her north Phoenix home, two people were killed in a fiery overnight crash on Interstate 10 and eight people were left dead and seven injured in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

The man accused of killing Lauren Heike while she was going for a walk near her north Phoenix residence has been identified as 22-year-old Zion William Teasley.

The Phoenix Police Department announced an arrest in the high-profile case Thursday night but didn’t reveal the suspect’s name until Friday morning.

Teasley was booked into jail on a count of first-degree murder as well as a probation violation.

The overnight wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 10’s eastbound lanes near downtown Phoenix on Sunday has been cleared.

All lanes are now open.

At least three vehicles were involved in the fiery crash near the I-10 to I-17 on-ramp and 27th Avenue. The initial calls around 3:30 a.m. reported a vehicle was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. Two people were killed, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and starting shooting people at a Dallas-area outlet mall Saturday, killing eight and wounding seven others — three critically — before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about the victims at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling outdoor shopping center, but witnesses reported seeing children among them. Some said they also saw what appeared to be a police officer and a mall security guard unconscious on the ground.

Checks are in the mail for Arizona consumers who paid for TurboTax filing services that should have been free, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

Intuit, which owns TurboTax, agreed to a $141 million settlement in May 2022 after being sued for deceptive practices by all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“The deceptive practices of TurboTax took advantage of good faith taxpayers and nudged them into giving up some of their hard-earned dollars,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who wasn’t yet in office when the settlement was reached, said in a press release.

Dunkin’ in Tempe is making its grand opening extra vibrant by giving out free limited coffee for a year to dozens of customers.

The event kicks off Monday at 6:30 a.m., with the first 100 customers at the coffeehouse near Broadway Road and Roosevelt Street getting a coffee-for-a-year booklet valid for four free medium hot or iced coffees each month.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and giveaways will last through 9 a.m. Grand opening ceremony guests will get the chance to spin the wheel for Dunkin’ swag and food items, according to a press release.

