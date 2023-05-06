Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Dunkin’ to offer year of free limited coffee during grand opening of Tempe location

May 6, 2023, 5:00 AM

(Facebook Photo/Dunkin')...

(Facebook Photo/Dunkin')

(Facebook Photo/Dunkin')

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Dunkin’ in Tempe is making its grand opening extra vibrant by giving out free limited coffee for a year to dozens of customers.

The event kicks off Monday at 6:30 a.m., with the first 100 customers at the coffeehouse near Broadway Road and Roosevelt Street getting a coffee-for-a-year booklet valid for four free medium hot or iced coffees each month.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and giveaways will last through 9 a.m. Grand opening ceremony guests will get the chance to spin the wheel for Dunkin’ swag and food items, according to a press release.

The new locations features a beverage bar tap system for nitro and cold-brewed coffees, charging stations and free WiFi.

RELATED STORIES

“We are thrilled to open our newest Dunkin’ location in the heart of Tempe,” Griselda Alvarez, with franchisee Quality Brands, said in the release.

“This location is just down the street from Tempe High School, blocks from Arizona State University and home to many families in the area around Clark Park… This location focuses on convenience and savings for our Tempe guests, with an accessible drive-thru, plus indoor fast-casual seating areas.”

It will serve its standard menu of coffees, teas, donuts and bagels, while also featuring the company’s latest menu items such as the full summer line-up of Dunkin’ Energy Punch, refreshers and iced coffees.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

TurboTax settlement checks going out to deceived Arizona consumers this month

Checks are in the mail for the nearly 108,000 Arizona consumers who paid for TurboTax filing services that should have been free.

1 day ago

(Terry Welfenberg - Photos via Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)...

Kevin Stone

Arizona deputies uncover murder mystery while making welfare check

A 76-year-old man was arrested last month after a welfare check turned into a murder case in rural Arizona.

1 day ago

(Photo by Brian Rasic/WireImage)...

SuElen Rivera

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson announces Phoenix stop on Final Lap Tour this summer

American rapper Curtis Jackson, professionally known as 50 Cent, announced a stop in Phoenix on his upcoming tour this summer. 

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Downtown Phoenix)...

Danny Shapiro

Traffic to descend on downtown Phoenix with confluence of events Friday evening

It'll be one of the busiest event days of the year in downtown Phoenix, so beware of traffic if you're heading down there.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Julie Willoughby for LD 13)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County appoints Julie Willoughby to House seat following Liz Harris’ expulsion

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Friday appointed Julie Willoughby to the House seat that was occupied by Liz Harris before her expulsion.

1 day ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Former owners of Valley Teakwoods restaurants to serve time for tax fraud

The former owners of the East Valley's Teakwoods restaurants were sentenced to pay nearly $2 million in restitution and spend time behind bars for tax fraud.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Dunkin’ to offer year of free limited coffee during grand opening of Tempe location