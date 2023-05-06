PHOENIX — Dunkin’ in Tempe is making its grand opening extra vibrant by giving out free limited coffee for a year to dozens of customers.

The event kicks off Monday at 6:30 a.m., with the first 100 customers at the coffeehouse near Broadway Road and Roosevelt Street getting a coffee-for-a-year booklet valid for four free medium hot or iced coffees each month.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and giveaways will last through 9 a.m. Grand opening ceremony guests will get the chance to spin the wheel for Dunkin’ swag and food items, according to a press release.

The new locations features a beverage bar tap system for nitro and cold-brewed coffees, charging stations and free WiFi.

“We are thrilled to open our newest Dunkin’ location in the heart of Tempe,” Griselda Alvarez, with franchisee Quality Brands, said in the release.

“This location is just down the street from Tempe High School, blocks from Arizona State University and home to many families in the area around Clark Park… This location focuses on convenience and savings for our Tempe guests, with an accessible drive-thru, plus indoor fast-casual seating areas.”

It will serve its standard menu of coffees, teas, donuts and bagels, while also featuring the company’s latest menu items such as the full summer line-up of Dunkin’ Energy Punch, refreshers and iced coffees.

