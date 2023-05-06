Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

TurboTax settlement checks going out to deceived Arizona consumers this month

May 5, 2023, 8:00 PM

(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)...

(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Checks are in the mail for Arizona consumers who paid for TurboTax filing services that should have been free, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

Intuit, which owns TurboTax, agreed to a $141 million settlement in May 2022 after being sued for deceptive practices by all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“The deceptive practices of TurboTax took advantage of good faith taxpayers and nudged them into giving up some of their hard-earned dollars,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who wasn’t yet in office when the settlement was reached, said in a press release.

“This settlement rights a wrong and puts that money back into the pockets of taxpayers who never should’ve paid to simply file their taxes.”

RELATED STORIES

Nearly 108,000 Arizonans will receive a cut of the state’s $3.3 million share of the settlement, according to release.

Recipients don’t have to file a claim. Consumers who were eligible for the IRS Free File Program but paid TurboTax to file federal returns for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 tax years will automatically be sent checks.

The payments, most of which will be for $29-$30, will be mailed throughout May, according to the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Terry Welfenberg - Photos via Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)...

Kevin Stone

Arizona deputies uncover murder mystery while making welfare check

A 76-year-old man was arrested last month after a welfare check turned into a murder case in rural Arizona.

21 hours ago

(Photo by Brian Rasic/WireImage)...

SuElen Rivera

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson announces Phoenix stop on Final Lap Tour this summer

American rapper Curtis Jackson, professionally known as 50 Cent, announced a stop in Phoenix on his upcoming tour this summer. 

21 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Downtown Phoenix)...

Danny Shapiro

Traffic to descend on downtown Phoenix with confluence of events Friday evening

It'll be one of the busiest event days of the year in downtown Phoenix, so beware of traffic if you're heading down there.

21 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Julie Willoughby for LD 13)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County appoints Julie Willoughby to House seat following Liz Harris’ expulsion

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Friday appointed Julie Willoughby to the House seat that was occupied by Liz Harris before her expulsion.

21 hours ago

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Former owners of Valley Teakwoods restaurants to serve time for tax fraud

The former owners of the East Valley's Teakwoods restaurants were sentenced to pay nearly $2 million in restitution and spend time behind bars for tax fraud.

21 hours ago

Zion William Teasley is accused of killing Lauren Heike. (Photos via Maricopa County Sheriff's Offi...

KTAR.com

With suspect in custody, new details emerge about murder of Lauren Heike in Phoenix

The man accused of killing Lauren Heike while she was going for a walk near her north Phoenix residence has been identified as 22-year-old Zion William Teasley.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

TurboTax settlement checks going out to deceived Arizona consumers this month