PHOENIX — Checks are in the mail for Arizona consumers who paid for TurboTax filing services that should have been free, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

Intuit, which owns TurboTax, agreed to a $141 million settlement in May 2022 after being sued for deceptive practices by all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“The deceptive practices of TurboTax took advantage of good faith taxpayers and nudged them into giving up some of their hard-earned dollars,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who wasn’t yet in office when the settlement was reached, said in a press release.

“This settlement rights a wrong and puts that money back into the pockets of taxpayers who never should’ve paid to simply file their taxes.”

Nearly 108,000 Arizonans will receive a cut of the state’s $3.3 million share of the settlement, according to release.

Recipients don’t have to file a claim. Consumers who were eligible for the IRS Free File Program but paid TurboTax to file federal returns for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 tax years will automatically be sent checks.

The payments, most of which will be for $29-$30, will be mailed throughout May, according to the release.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.