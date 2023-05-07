PHOENIX — The overnight wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 10’s eastbound lanes near downtown Phoenix on Sunday has been cleared.

All lanes are now open.

At least three vehicles were involved in the fiery crash near the I-10 to I-17 on-ramp and 27th Avenue. The initial calls around 3:30 a.m. reported a vehicle was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. Two people were killed, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

UPDATE: I-10 eastbound is now open at I-17 in Phoenix. #PhxTraffic https://t.co/k79HOyh6pY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 7, 2023

#BREAKING:

📍I-10 Eastbound – East of I-17 The I-10 East is closed following a fiery wrong-way crash. A vehicle was traveling at a high-rate of speed wrong-way when it crashed head-on into another motorist. Two people, one in each vehicle died. #AZTraffic #News #Crash #Phoenix pic.twitter.com/q7O7NawCc8 — Jack | LLN AZ (@LLN_Jack) May 7, 2023

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

