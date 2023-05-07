Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Update: I-10 open in Phoenix after wrong-way crash, multiple people dead

May 7, 2023, 7:16 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

PHOENIX — The overnight wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 10’s eastbound lanes near downtown Phoenix on Sunday has been cleared.

All lanes are now open.

At least three vehicles were involved in the fiery crash near the I-10 to I-17 on-ramp and 27th Avenue. The initial calls around 3:30 a.m. reported a vehicle was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. Two people were killed, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

