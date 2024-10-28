Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages in 2024, 2025
Oct 28, 2024, 3:30 AM | Updated: 10:09 am
PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.
Here are all the metro Phoenix concerts booked in 2024 and 2025 for the area’s large-scale venues — Desert Diamond Arena, Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Chase Field and State Farm Stadium (updated Oct. 28, 2024):
October 2024
- Oct. 29: Kehlani, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct. 31: Keshi, Diamond Desert Arena (Read more)
November 2024
- Nov. 2: Edgardo Nuñez, Desert Diamond Arena
- Nov. 7-9: Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest, Chase Field (Read more)
- Nov. 8: Marco Antonio Solís, Footprint Center
- Nov. 9: Pancho Barraza, Desert Diamond Arena
- Nov. 9: Tom Segura, Footprint Center
- Nov. 13: Sabrina Carpenter, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Nov. 15: Mariah Carey, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Nov. 16: Air1 Worship Now Tour, Footprint Center
- Nov. 19: Cyndi Lauper, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Nov. 23: Usher, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Nov. 27: Fuerza Regida, Desert Diamond Arena
December 2024
- Dec. 3-4: Zach Bryan, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Dec. 5: Andrea Bocelli, Footprint Center
- Dec. 13: Billie Eilish, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
January 2025
- Jan. 23: Justin Timberlake, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Jan. 24: Katt Williams, Footprint Center
March 2025
- March 6 (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2024): Heart, Footprint Center
- March 9: Deftones, Footprint Center (Read more)
- March 15: Los Tigres Del Norte, Footprint Center
- March 28: Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan, Footprint Center
April 2025
- April 6: “We Them Ones” comedy tour, Desert Diamond Arena
- April 19: Kylie Minogue, Footprint Center
May 2025
- May 15: Disturbed, Footprint Center
June 2025
August 2025
-
Aug. 11: Ghost, Footprint Center
