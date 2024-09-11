PHOENIX — HonorHealth announced Wednesday it has agreed to take operational control of multiple Valley hospitals under the Steward Health Care shield.

The health care system will take control of four hospitals and several outpatient physician practices following an interim transition period, according to a press release.

“As a trusted health care provider and community partner, HonorHealth has a strong track record of patient safety and experience, clinical excellence, and top tier employee and physician engagement,” Todd LaPorte, HonorHealth CEO, said in the release. “HonorHealth continues to invest in responsible health care development where there is a proven need, and we believe assuming operations of these existing facilities is an effective way to optimize our resources.

“We’re excited to work with the Steward Health Care professionals to ensure access to high quality, essential care for these communities.”

Steward Health Care filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas in May and said it planned to sell all of its 31 U.S. hospitals.

HonorHealth: What Valley hospitals will health care system take control of from Steward?

HonorHealth will assume daily operations of St. Luke’s Hospital in Tempe, Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Steward Mesa Hospital — Emergency Room and Florence Hospital in Florence along with multiple outpatient physician practices.

More details on the transition of the facilities will be made available in the coming weeks.

