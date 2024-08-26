Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest news stories from August 23-25
Aug 25, 2024, 6:00 PM
(Photo by Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — From Former President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Glendale to a Mesa business owner sentenced for defrauding Arizona’s Medicaid program, here are some of the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.
Donald Trump focuses on border at Glendale rally, brings Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on stage
Former President Donald Trump delved into issues at the border and brought on a surprise guest during a Friday campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.
In an 80-minute long speech, Trump defended his handling of the border during his administration while attacking President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ role at the border.
Trump emphasized his goal to close the border and limit illegal immigration while he spoke at to a crowd of 17,000 people, according to Turning Point.
A few minutes into his speech Trump brought on stage Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who hours before, announced he was suspending his independent campaign and endorsing Trump.
Mesa business owner sentenced to 5 years for health care fraud
A Mesa woman was sentenced this week to 66 months in prison for defrauding Arizona’s Medicaid program.
Diana Moore was also ordered to pay more than $21 million in restitution to the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering on July 10, 2023.
It’s on: Date set for Arizona Senate debate between Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake
The highly anticipated Arizona Senate debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake is a go, officials announced Thursday.
The nominees will face off for 60 minutes on Oct. 9, starting at 6 p.m., according to Clean Elections, the state’s nonpartisan debate sponsor.
The debate will give voters a chance to weigh the candidates in a race that could decide which party wins control of the Senate in the Nov. 5 general election.
As of Friday, the RealClearPolitics polling average showed Gallego in control of the race with a 6.7% advantage.
Gilbert woman missing after flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park
A Gilbert woman is missing after getting caught up in a flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday, authorities said.
Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was was swept into Havasu Creek about half a mile above the Colorado River, the National Park Service said Friday.
Several hikers were stranded below and above Beaver Falls after the flash flood, which occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials. Rescue efforts were launched by 3 p.m.
Beaver Falls is just up Havasu Creek from Havasupai Falls, a well-known natural attraction on tribal land in the Grand Canyon.
3 teens arrested after violence investigation at Buckeye park
Three teenagers were arrested and booked for threatening to shoot a group of people at a Buckeye park in July, authorities said Thursday.
The Buckeye Police Department responded to Buckeye Town Park on the evening of July 24 after hearing teens had threatened to shoot a group of people, according to a press release.
Two 16-year-old males and one 17-year-old male vacated the area before officers made it to the scene. No one was found hurt at the park.
Authorities arrested the three teens at separate Buckeye locations and recovered a stolen gun at one of the suspect’s residences. The arrests were completed on Aug. 12.
Tucson solar company owner indicted for defrauding homeowners
A man who owned a solar installation company based in Tucson was indicted for fraud, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
On Aug. 14, Daniel Jarrett Ridlinghafer, 37, was charged by a federal grand jury in Tucson for 11 counts of bank fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud.
Ridlinghafer is alleged to have owned and operated Psalm 112 LLC which went by the trade name of Tucson Solar Pros. From January 2021 through July 7, 2022, the indictment alleges that Ridlinghafer enacted a scheme to defraud at least 25 homeowners and two federal credit unions of $695,000.
Gov. Katie Hobbs deploys Arizona National Guard in response to Havasupai flooding
Gov. Katie Hobbs has deployed National Guard resources in response to severe flooding in Havasupai.
Hobbs has deployed resources, including national guardsmen and a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, to help those impacted by the flooding.
As of Aug. 23, there have been no confirmed deaths from the flooding.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.
Arizona News
Korean company KoMiCo signs agreement to build semiconductor facility in Mesa
Korean company KoMiCo signed an agreement to build a facility for semiconductor equipment part cleaning and repair in Mesa.
32 minutes ago
Gilbert woman found dead in Colorado River following flash flood
A Gilbert woman was found dead in the Colorado River on Sunday after going missing following a flash flood.
2 hours ago
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Mesa
One man is dead and another is in jail after a fatal shooting in Mesa early on Saturday morning, authorities said.
6 hours ago
Gin Blossoms to headline new music and food festival in Gilbert
Late 80's rock band and Arizona's own Gin Blossoms will headline the new Genesis of Chandler music and food festival in Gilbert this fall.
8 hours ago
Gov. Katie Hobbs proclaims this week as John McCain Democracy Week in Arizona
Gov. Katie Hobbs has declared this week as John McCain Democracy Week. Sunday marks the six-year anniversary of McCain's death.
10 hours ago
Man killed, 2 others injured after Phoenix shooting near South Mountain
A man was killed, and two others were injured after a shooting in Phoenix, near South Mountain, early on Saturday morning.
12 hours ago
Sponsored Articles
Exercise is truly your best medicine
“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty
Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane
Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.
Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system
It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.