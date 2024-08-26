The highly anticipated Arizona Senate debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego and Republican Kari Lake is a go, officials announced Thursday.

The nominees will face off for 60 minutes on Oct. 9, starting at 6 p.m., according to Clean Elections, the state’s nonpartisan debate sponsor.

The debate will give voters a chance to weigh the candidates in a race that could decide which party wins control of the Senate in the Nov. 5 general election.

As of Friday, the RealClearPolitics polling average showed Gallego in control of the race with a 6.7% advantage.

A Gilbert woman is missing after getting caught up in a flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday, authorities said.

Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was was swept into Havasu Creek about half a mile above the Colorado River, the National Park Service said Friday.

Several hikers were stranded below and above Beaver Falls after the flash flood, which occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials. Rescue efforts were launched by 3 p.m.

Beaver Falls is just up Havasu Creek from Havasupai Falls, a well-known natural attraction on tribal land in the Grand Canyon.

Three teenagers were arrested and booked for threatening to shoot a group of people at a Buckeye park in July, authorities said Thursday.

The Buckeye Police Department responded to Buckeye Town Park on the evening of July 24 after hearing teens had threatened to shoot a group of people, according to a press release.

Two 16-year-old males and one 17-year-old male vacated the area before officers made it to the scene. No one was found hurt at the park.

Authorities arrested the three teens at separate Buckeye locations and recovered a stolen gun at one of the suspect’s residences. The arrests were completed on Aug. 12.

A man who owned a solar installation company based in Tucson was indicted for fraud, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

On Aug. 14, Daniel Jarrett Ridlinghafer, 37, was charged by a federal grand jury in Tucson for 11 counts of bank fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud.

Ridlinghafer is alleged to have owned and operated Psalm 112 LLC which went by the trade name of Tucson Solar Pros. From January 2021 through July 7, 2022, the indictment alleges that Ridlinghafer enacted a scheme to defraud at least 25 homeowners and two federal credit unions of $695,000.

Gov. Katie Hobbs has deployed National Guard resources in response to severe flooding in Havasupai.

Hobbs has deployed resources, including national guardsmen and a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, to help those impacted by the flooding.

As of Aug. 23, there have been no confirmed deaths from the flooding.

