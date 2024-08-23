Tucson solar company owner indicted for defrauding homeowners

PHOENIX – A man who owned a solar installation company based in Tucson was indicted for fraud, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

On Aug. 14, Daniel Jarrett Ridlinghafer, 37, was charged by a federal grand jury in Tucson for 11 counts of bank fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud.

Ridlinghafer is alleged to have owned and operated Psalm 112 LLC which went by the trade name of Tucson Solar Pros. From January 2021 through July 7, 2022, the indictment alleges that Ridlinghafer enacted a scheme to defraud at least 25 homeowners and two federal credit unions of $695,000.

The solar company would have homeowners sign fraudulent contracts to purchase and install solar power systems. In turn, credit unions would provide loans for the projects.

Once Ridlinghafer secured the funds, he would abandon the projects by not providing any equipment the homeowners purchased and did not install any solar units.

If convicted of bank fraud, Ridlinghafer faces a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine. Mail and wire fraud has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI ran the investigation on this case.

