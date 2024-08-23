PHOENIX — A Gilbert woman is missing after getting caught up in a flash flood at Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday, authorities said.

Chenoa Nickerson, 33, was was swept into Havasu Creek about half a mile above the Colorado River, the National Park Service said Friday.

Several hikers were stranded below and above Beaver Falls after the flash flood, which occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to officials. Rescue efforts were launched by 3 p.m.

Beaver Falls is just up Havasu Creek from Havasupai Falls, a well-known natural attraction on tribal land in the Grand Canyon.

Nickerson, who wasn’t wearing a life jacket, is the only individual who hasn’t been accounted for.

She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anybody with information about her whereabouts is asked to call National Park Service Investigative Services Branch tip line at 888-653-0009.

