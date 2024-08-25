PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has deployed National Guard resources in response to severe flooding in Havasupai.

Hobbs has deployed resources, including national guardsmen and a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, to help those impacted by the flooding.

“My heart is with all of the people impacted by the flooding in Havasupai, including tribal members and visitors to the area. I am closely monitoring the situation and we have deployed the Arizona National Guard to get people to safety.

“The safety and security of Arizonans and all those who visit our state is always my top concern, and I’ll continue working closely with leaders on the ground to protect the Havasupai community,” Hobbs said in a news release.

The Department of Emergency and Military Affairs are coordinating with tribal, state, county and federal agencies to help with evacuation efforts from the Supai Village at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, according to the release.

As of Aug. 23, there have been no confirmed deaths from the flooding.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.