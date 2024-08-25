Close
Gov. Katie Hobbs deploys Arizona National Guard in response to Havasupai flooding

Aug 24, 2024, 5:00 PM

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives a brief speech prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at the Tempe C...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives a brief speech prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts on September 28, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. Biden delivered remarks on protecting democracy, honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), and revealed funding for the McCain Library.(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has deployed National Guard resources in response to severe flooding in Havasupai.

Hobbs has deployed resources, including national guardsmen and a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, to help those impacted by the flooding.

“My heart is with all of the people impacted by the flooding in Havasupai, including tribal members and visitors to the area. I am closely monitoring the situation and we have deployed the Arizona National Guard to get people to safety.

“The safety and security of Arizonans and all those who visit our state is always my top concern, and I’ll continue working closely with leaders on the ground to protect the Havasupai community,” Hobbs said in a news release.

The Department of Emergency and Military Affairs are coordinating with tribal, state, county and federal agencies to help with evacuation efforts from the Supai Village at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, according to the release.

As of Aug. 23, there have been no confirmed deaths from the flooding.

