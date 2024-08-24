PHOENIX – Former President Donald Trump delved into issues at the border and brought on a surprise guest during a Friday campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

In an 80-minute long speech, Trump defended his handling of the border during his administration while attacking President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ role at the border.

Trump emphasized his goal to close the border and limit illegal immigration while he spoke at to a crowd of 17,000 people, according to Turning Point.

“Starting on day one, I will seal the border and stop the migrant invasion of our country,” Trump said.

On Thursday, Trump visited the Arizona-Mexico border and during the rally of 17,000 people he called the border a “scary place.” On the same day of his border visit, an Arizona man made death threats against the former president.

Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance have made immigration a vital point in their campaign. They claim, the Biden-Harris administration’s border policy brings in drugs and crime.

The current administration wasn’t the only focus of Trump’s issues with the border. The former President targeted U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego who is running against Kari Lake for a U.S. Senate seat this November. Lake has been an adamant Trump supporter and spoke at the rally.

“He shouldn’t even be allowed to even run in this election against her,” Trump said.

An appearance from a special guest

A few minutes into his speech Trump brought on stage Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who hours before, announced he was suspending his independent campaign and endorsing Trump.

With Kennedy standing to his right, Trump announced that if re-elected, he would establish a new independent presidential commission on assassination attempts.

“They will be tasked with releasing all of the remaining documents pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy,” Trump said.

Trump also promised he would create a panel of health experts who would work with Kennedy to investigate chronic health problems and chronic diseases.

“Don’t you want a safe environment for your children?” Kennedy said. “Don’t you want to know the food your feeding them is not filled with chemicals that are going to give them cancer and chronic disease?”

Response to Democratic National Convention

On Thursday, the Democratic National Convention wrapped up it’s weeklong stay in Chicago. Trump put his attention to Harris’ speech on the final night, specifically aspects of her speech that focused on what she will do if she is elected into the White House.

“You (Harris) could leave that nice auditorium you’re in and go into the White House right now,” Trump said.

Trump said she could go to border patrol officials and close the border immediately, without approval from Congress or the Senate.

“Close the border now. You don’t need bills,” Trump said.

At the rally, the former president accused Harris of not talking policy in her DNC speech and only talking about him.

“She didn’t mention the border, she didn’t mention inflation, she didn’t mention anything but my name over and over and over again,” Trump said.

Heat causes early issues for attendants

ABC15 reported that over 100 people who were waiting in line for the rally were treated for heat-related illnesses.

