3 teens arrested after violence investigation at Buckeye park

Aug 24, 2024, 6:30 AM

BY PAYNE MOSES


Surveillance footage of teens in Buckeye Town Park Gun recovered by Buckeye Police Department at Buckeye Town Park

PHOENIX — Three teenagers were arrested and booked for threatening to shoot a group of people at a Buckeye park in July, authorities said Thursday.

The Buckeye Police Department responded to Buckeye Town Park on the evening of July 24 after hearing teens had threatened to shoot a group of people, according to a press release.

Two 16-year-old males and one 17-year-old male vacated the area before officers made it to the scene. No one was found hurt at the park.

A combination of surveillance footage and license plate identification was used to track down the at-large suspects.

Authorities arrested the three teens at separate Buckeye locations and recovered a stolen gun at one of the suspect’s residences. The arrests were completed on Aug. 12.

Buckeye police did not reveal which male teenager was in possession of the firearm.

All three suspects were booked on multiple charges.

